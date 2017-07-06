God of War Combat between Kratos and His Son Creates Dynamic and Exciting Gameplay

The highly anticipated upcoming God of War title from Santa Monica Studio is a brilliant and riveting PlayStation 4 exclusive that’s dedicated to keeping players on the edge of their seats. As its release date hastily approaches, the developer gives more and more insight into its stellar graphics capabilities and gameplay features that make the game a must-have for Sony advocates. Recently revealed, the God of War combat mechanics give equal footing to both Kratos and his son, allowing for a new layer of dynamic and exciting gameplay.

During an interview in the latest edition of the Official PlayStation Magazine UK, Aaron Kaufman, Santa Monica Studio’s Marketing Producer, gave a bit more information on some gameplay mechanics that are sure to excite fans of the series, claiming that both Kratos and his son Atreaus will be sharing equal time teaming up in the battlefield, allowing for dynamic combat elements to occur between the two warriors. In the interview, he described a scene where both Kratos and Arteaus team up and use unique moves to annihilate enemies, which is just one example of many tandem combat features.

“There’s a really cool move where he [Atreus] jumps on the back enemy’s back and you hit the Square button, which is for the son, and he’ll jump above the enemy’s back and start firing arrows, and then you can throw your axe,” Kaufman stated, “And that’s just one example of the dynamism between him [Kratos] and Atreus.”

The described combat wasn’t shown in full-force during God of War‘s E3 trailer, however, it did give a taste of what to expect from the upcoming game. God of War is scheduled for release sometime in early 2018 as a PlayStation 4 exclusive title.

