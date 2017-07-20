Four More Fighters Confirmed for Marvel VS Capcom: Infinite

Spider-Man Among the New Fighters in MvC: Infinite

It’s the San Diego Comic-Con, and that means a whole hot mess of superhero news. On tap today we’ve got four new fighters confirmed for Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite. There’s Spider-Man and Nemesis in the Marvel camp, while Haggar and Frank West make up the newest Capcom team members.

Well, they’re not exactly new fighters so much as returning champions. We got a look at the new blood during an exhibition match shown at EVO 2017. Still, knowing these fighters are coming back for another installment is great news.

Better still, there is a dedicated panel for Infinite taking place tomorrow. That means even more characters could be on deck for a reveal. If we hear even a whisper more about this or any other games during Comic-Con, you’d better believe we’ll pass it all your way. Marvel vs Capcom Infinite is scheduled for release on September 19th, 2017 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

SOURCE