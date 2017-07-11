Team 17’s The Escapists 2 Coming Sooner Than You’d Think

Team 17’s The Escapists 2 Bust Out August 22nd

Team17 and Mouldy Toof Studios announced the launch date for The Escapists 2, coming out on August 22nd on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. The Nintendo Switch version will follow shortly thereafter.

Those who pre-order will receive an additional prison: The Glorious Regime. In this pulse-pounding penitentiary, players will experience the thrill of escaping a hidden compound deep in the jungle. You’ll need determination and drive to avoid the unquestioningly devoted guards, constant surveillance, and the Illustrious Leader himself, in your bid for freedom.





The Escapists 2 features:

• A dedicated tutorial for new players to learn the basics of prison life

• 10 unique themed prisons to escape from including the frosty Fort Tundra, a train hurtling through the desert, and even a trip to the final frontier!

• Play each prison solo or multiplayer with both local and online co-op and versus modes for up to four players**

• Drop-in, drop-out online multiplayer experience. Carefully plan and execute an intricate escape from your initial incarceration with your fellow inmates either online or locally, or simply hop into an existing game already in progress to help pull off the final touches of the escape!

• A brand new combat system to make every prison brawl even more bruising

• Create your con with over 300 customisations to create your perfect prisoner

• New ways to escape .

• New items to craft – Build yourself a homemade Taser to knock out guards plus many more!

Team 17 has also released a trailer, which you’ll find here:



SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE