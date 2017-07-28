Share This

 

Dragon Quest XI Gets Western Release Window

Additionally, a Message from the Creator

Fans may take a breather now that we know when Dragon Quest XI will be arriving. Well, roughly. The latest installment of the fantasy franchise will be coming to the west in 2018. And all the beautiful design, gameplay, and music will be returning.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Illusive Age is the next mainline installment and follows the quest of yet another personable hero. With another team of eager adventurers, players will be able to immerse themselves in hours of dialogue and story. Manga artist Akira Toriyama is back to helm the characters while composer Koichi Sugiyama has returned to craft more memorable music.

Furthermore, Dragon Quest creator Yuji Hori wanted to give fans an overview of the new game and an update on its localization process. You can find the video message below:

According to Hori, there’s a daunting amount of text to localize. Therefore, we know the game will be quite long, and that’s about the extent of our knowledge of the game. We know it’s coming to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. As for other systems, we’ll have to wait and see. For now, franchise fans will have the recently released Dragon Quest Heroes II to tie themselves over.

Now that we know Dragon Quest XI is coming in 2018, what’s your reaction? Drop a comment down below.

SOURCE: Press Release

