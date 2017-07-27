Share This

 

Doomfist Now Available to Play on Overwatch, at Long Last

“History is Written by the Victors”

It was only a matter of time, but after much anticipation, Doomfist has finally arrived on Overwatch servers. Get ready for a lot of offensive players to show up, because that’s his class and no one is going to want to miss out.

As one of the leaders of Talon, Doomfist is a skilled tactician and frontline fighter whose Darwinian mindset makes him an enemy to Overwatch. This even has him butting heads with his peers on occasion.

Following his reveal, Doomfist has received his own Overwatch comic, “Masquerade,” which you can find here. You’ll obtain a little bit of the character’s backstory that wasn’t already revealed in the animated short we got a few weeks back.

doomfist overwatch

Doomfist is an offense character, and his abilities are as follows:

DOOMFIST ABILITIES

HAND CANNON

Doomfist fires a short-range burst from the knuckles of his fist. Its ammunition is automatically regenerated over a short time.

SEISMIC SLAM

Doomfist leaps forward and smashes into the ground, knocking nearby enemies toward him.

RISING UPPERCUT

Doomfist uppercuts enemies in front of him into the air.

ROCKET PUNCH

After charging up, Doomfist lunges forward and knocks an enemy back, dealing additional damage if they impact a wall.

THE BEST DEFENSE…

Doomfist generates temporary personal shields when he deals ability damage.

METEOR STRIKE

Doomfist leaps into the sky, then crashes to the ground, dealing significant damage.

Do you look forward to playing as or against Doomfist? What are your thoughts on the state of Overwatch. Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE

