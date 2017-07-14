Cyberpunk Creator Confirms Classes in CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077

Will Cyberpunk 2077 Be Like an MMORPG?

In case anyone wasn’t already aware, the esteemed developers over at CD Projekt Red have based their next IP, Cyberpunk 2077, off the tabletop RPG created by Mike Pondsmith.In so doing, they will incorporate some of creator Mike Pondsmith’s strange classes. So it seems.

Pondsmith appeared in a recent interview with GameReactor to talk a bit about Cyberpunk. Currently, the Polish-based developer has him on as a consultant. And since many elements of his 1988 game are being incorporated into the project, he was asked whether or not these would include the unconventional classes. Among them are strange roles such as Journalist, Rocker, Reporter, Executive, and more.

While Pondsmith couldn’t say much, his life on the line and everything, he did affirm:

“Yes, you can. They’re all going to be there, but I can tell you’re going to find some surprises about how we’ve done it and I think you’re really going to like it. There’s a lot of subtlety going on there. Adam (Kiciński, CD Projekt RED’s President and co-CEO) and I spent literally like a whole week messing with the ways of implementing that, so you get the most feel for your character.”

Even though there’s a total of nine classes (called ‘roles) in the Cyberpunk universe, we don’t know whether they will all be included. We also don’t know how exactly they’ll be involved, whether they’ll be playable, part of the storyline or serve as companions. However, Mike Pondsmith did say the game was turning out close to his vision, so that may be a clue:

“The vision is really pretty close to what I had in my head years ago. When did the CGI trailer, I looked at it and said, ‘Oh my God, that’s like perfect’. And there were all these little touches from Cyberpunk in the background, because they’re fans. I said to me, ‘They really did it! That’s awesome.’ So, the feeling has stayed the same and we’ve also been continually developing it to keep that feeling.”

Cyberpunk 2077 will have multiplayer elements when it releases. But whether or not it will be a single-player focus or like an MMO has yet to be confirmed. Furthermore, we’re still waiting on a release date. The game was announced back in 2012, teased back in 2013, and we’ve heard very little since. At the least, we do know there’s a much bigger team working on the project than the one that worked on Witcher 3. Stay tuned for updates.

SOURCE