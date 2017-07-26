Composer Shota Nakama Joins Re:Legend for Kickstarter Campaign Kickoff

Listen to Sample Tracks from Renowned Composer Shota Nakama – Joining Re:Legend for Kickstarter Campaign Kickoff

Re:Legend launches their Kickstarter campaign today and, in celebration of the grand launch, developers Magnus Games are proud to announce their collaboration with renowned composer Shota Nakama. The honorable founder, producer and musical director of the Video Game Orchestra, best known for his outstanding work on Final Fantasy XV, will be joining forces alongside Falk Au Yeong, an industry veteran who encompasses all corners of audio for film, anime, and video games, and Yoshitaka Suzuki, known for his contributions on multiple epic franchises such as Metal Gear Solid and Final Fantasy, to sculpt an outstanding audio-visual experience for anyone who dives in.

You can listen to three stellar sample tracks from the composers over at the Re:Legend Kickstarter HERE!

The Kickstarter campaign for Re:Legend will be helping the developers craft an outstanding co-op monster-raising RPG. Washed upon the shores of the island of Vokka, players must build to expand their village by completing a wide variety of activities, all while collecting and raising their own fleets of adorable monster-type creatures called ‘Magnus.’ The all-encompassing RPG-simulator fusion comes packed with strong monster raising and multiplayer features, allowing fans of both simulators and role playing games as well as newcomers to both genres to thoroughly enjoy the title’s gameplay.

Magnus Games is currently seeking SGD $70,000 (around USD $51,000) over the span of the next 30 days. Kickstarter backers will be granted a series of outstanding goodies such as Beta access to the game, limited edition Magnus plushies, digital or physical art books, designing a Magnus and its evolutions, or even solidifying their video game legacy by appearing as a villager NPC in-game.

Re:Legend will be making its way to Windows PC and, if Kickstarter stretch goals are met, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

SOURCE: Press Release