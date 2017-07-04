Call of Duty WW2 ‘War Mode’ Requires Team Play; More WW2 Theaters May Come Later

Will the New ‘War Mode’ Get Players to Cooperate in Call of Duty WW2?

There are many new changes coming to Call of Duty WW2, hopefully for the better. One of the biggest additions is the new ‘War Mode,’ a multiplayer mode driven by team objectives. In a new interview with Glixel, Sledgehammer Games’ Michael Condrey talked about the new feature at length.

Condrey started by highlighting the differences between WW2 and Advanced Warfare. Moving from the development of one to another, they (Sledgehammer) created vastly different games. While Advanced Warfare facilitated mobility, therefore lone wolf gameplay, this next installment is about “true teamwork and strategy.”

“For us, we’ve all seen the evolution of Call of Duty,” said Condrey. “Part of it has been the Modern series making you a Tier 1 soldier, and then with us with Advanced Warfare we made you a Tier 1 soldier of the future, and the outcome was that it all became about you as a super soldier. Multiplayer became about your individual success. Lone wolf stuff. It was about how you could compete and dominate. Even in the objective-based games that are supposed to drive teamwork. At the end of the day Call of Duty became about “me” – my score streaks, my KD, my performance, me being on the final kill cam. WWII is the complete opposite. It’s the common man, common woman thrust into situations that really require teamwork and your squad to come together. The idea behind bringing this linear war mode to life was to reinforce true teamwork and strategy.”

Additionally, Condrey talked about the shape of multiplayer and potential for different theaters of war. While Call of Duty WW2’s focus is the European theater, devs are considering the other maps post-launch.

“The great thing with the canvas of WW2 is that it was a global conflict. There are so many different opportunities for finding these iconic battles. We’re really primarily in the European theater, but there’s a real opportunity to explore Axis versus Allies across the globe over time. We’ve not really talked about our post-launch plans, but reaction has been fantastic to War mode. You’re right, if people love it as much as we do, we’ll want to keep adding to it.”

Call of Duty WW2 will arrive on November 3rd for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The game will update at 60hz; that said, it will not be available for the Nintendo Switch.

