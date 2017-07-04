Less Than One Week Left to Grab an Albion Online Founder Pack and Jump in Early

Less Than One Week Left to Grab an Albion Online Founder Pack and Jump into the Hardcore MMO Action Early

As Albion Online‘s launch rapidly approaches, there are only a few short days left to buy the Founder Pack and jump into the hardcore MMO action earlier than the rest. Founder Packs will include bountiful benefits, containing extra gold and exclusive in-game items, and they’ll only be available until July 10, so if you want to snag some extra swag, now’s the time to do it. With over 250,000 dedicated players in the beta alone, Albion Online is an adventure-filled, epic journey with a thriving community.

Starting out as a passion project from six hardcore MMO fans, Albion Online has grown into a large collaborative project between both developers and fans, sculpting a unique and exciting MMORPG with new worlds and elements included. The journey from early access to launch has been both long and awesome, with simple ideas becoming entire world revamps, new gameplay mechanics, and much more.

Founder Packs will be available for purchase until July 10th, and grabbing any one of three will secure your Founder status. Along with Founder status, you’ll also be getting a variety of in-game wealth such as the speedy, armored Explorer’s Horse, a hefty in-game wallet to get everything started, and an extra 10% Gold on release as a celebration! You can purchase a Founder Pack for yourself HERE through the official website.

You can watch the wrap-up announcement for the end of the online beta and last week to purchase Founder Packs directly from Sandbox Interactive in the video below:

Albion Online will be going live on July 17th, and the fabulous fantasy MMORPG from independent game studio Sandbox Interactive can be played on both home computers and mobile devices, available for Windows PC, Mac, Linux, and Android.

SOURCE: Press Release