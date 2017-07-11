Adult Swim Games Brings Kingsway to PC This Month

Adult Swim Games Is Bringing Back Operating System RPGs with Kingsway, Coming to PC This Month

Publisher Adult Swim Games is bringing back the glory and nostalgia of the old-school gaming days with Kingsway, making its way to Windows PC this July. This strange and unique twist on a classic operating system RPG, crafted by their lone-wolf developer Andrew Morrish, that puts the player in a variety of elements based off of operating system mechanics themselves.

Literally thrown into the world of an operating system itself, the enemies found throughout the game are popups, the quests arrive in the form of e-mails, and backpacks and organization tools are all based on file folders. Start your game off by choosing from a variety of characters who each have their own special skill sets, when you set off on your journey, the mock operating system manages your adventure as the randomly generated world provides hours of entertainment while crafting a unique experience for every playthrough. Death is permanent, so play through your quest with tact or you’ll be fated to start all over again.

Players will be able to choose between good and evil, which will be based on your personal interactions with fellow adventure-goers. You can reign through a life of righteousness to take down powerful monsters, or murder, pillage, and plunder your way to your ultimate victory. Whichever path you choose, It’s bound to be a fun one.

Check out the trailer that accompanied the announcement below!:

Kingsway will be available for Windows PC via Steam through Adult Swim Games on July 18th for $9.99 USD. At this time, nothing has been mentioned about the game making its way to Mac and Linux operating systems or console. Will you be grabbing the game when it launches? Let us know your thoughts about Kingsway in the comments below!

SOURCE