Latest Switch Firmware Update Features New Avatars

Switch Firmware 3.0.0 Comes With All Sorts of Goodies Including Splatoon 2 Avatars

Delicious new features have arrived for the Nintendo Switch! The latest Switch firmware update, version 3.0.0, comes with a whole host of new bits and bobs designed to make things easier for players. Most of it is pretty standard stuff, although there are a couple items of note.

Posted below is the update list in exacting detail. Pay attention to a couple of key items, such as the addition of new user icons. In anticipation of Splatoon 2’s imminent release, “six new Splatoon 2 characters” are available as avatars for players to choose from. Other fun new features include the ability to transfer Friend Lists from the Wii U and the 3DS, as well as a newfound compatibility with USB keyboards while the system is docked. While the avatars are cool, the Friend List update is amazing news for anyone who felt like they left some people behind when they upgraded to the Nintendo Switch. The keyboard update just feels necessary, like any console with USB ports should do this by default. Typing passwords, search terms and messages on a controller is an esoteric form of torture. Good move, Nintendo! Read on to get all the update items below.

Register a channel to receive News for specific games – To register, head to News > Find Channels

Add friends from your Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Friend Lists – To add friends, head to you’re my Page on the top left of the Home Menu > Friend Suggestions

Receive notifications when your friends go online – To turn this ON/OFF, head to System Settings > Notifications > Friend Notifications

Find paired controllers within communication range by activating the vibration feature – To search, head to Controllers > Find Controllers

Change the user icon order on the Home Menu – To charge order, head to System Settings > Users > Change Order

Select from six new Splatoon 2 characters for user icon – To edit your user icon, head to you’re my Page on the top left of the Home Menu > Profile

Change the system volume from the Quick Settings – To access Quick Settings, hold down the HOME Button

Lower the maximum volume for headphone or speakers connected to the audio jack – To lower the max headphone volume, head to System Settings > System > Lower Max Headphone Volume. Note: this setting will be ON when Parental Controls are enabled

Change display colors to Invert Colors or Grayscale – To use this feature, head to System Settings > System > Change Display Colors

Connect a USB keyboard to the dock to type whenever the keyboard is on the screen

Use the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller via wired communication by connecting the USB Charging cable – To enable, head to System Settings > Controllers and Sesors > Pro Controller Wired Communication. NOTE: The NFC touchpoint on the Pro Controller will be disabled while the controller is using wired communication

Update connected controllers – To update, head to System Settings > Controllers and Sensors > Update Controllers

Added a feature that suggests deletion of software data when insufficient space when downloading other software. NOTE: User save data is not deleted.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience, including…resolved an issue that caused game software updates to fail and prevented the software from starting, and improvements to prevent unfriended HDMI input change with certain TV’s while the console is docked in Sleep Mode.

