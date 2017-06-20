Sony Is Hosting Both a Double Discount Sale and a Konami Flash Sale in the PlayStation Store This Week

PlayStation Store Holding Two Massive Sales

Sony is holding two huge sales this week in the PlayStation Store: a Konami Flash sale and a Double Discount sale. This is definitely the sales you’ll want to take part in if you’re looking to pick up one, or five, new games for awesome prices.

Now, even though analysts say Sony didn’t walk away from E3 with the most media coverage, they sure know how to find new and exciting ways to say thank you to their fans! This week Sony has decided to offer more to PlayStation Plus members.

With the Double Discounts Sale PlayStation Plus members will receive double the discounts on all of the games and movies on sale for the whole week. For those of you that do have a PlayStation Plus membership, you will be able to pick up games that have been discounted at 40%, for an extra 40% off! Titles like Outlast 2, Lego Worlds, and Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition are now available to PlayStation Plus members for 80% off. You can check out the full list of discounts here.

Now, on top of the double discount sale going on to celebrate those with a PlayStation Plus membership, there is also a huge sale being offered on a slew of Konami titles. Titles such as the Metal Gear series and Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 are featured up to 75% off! You can check out all of the discounts available during this Konami Flash sale here.

These discounts are available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita. Both sales are live now in the PlayStation Store and run until next Tuesday, June 27th at 8AM PST/ 11AM EST. What titles are you planning on picking up this week? Let us know in the comments below!

