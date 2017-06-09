The Sega Genesis Flashback Will Be Released This Year

The Sega Genesis Flashback Is Coming Soon

First the Classic NES was released, then news about the release of the SNES Classic was leaked and now it has been announced that a new, premium Sega Genesis Flashback console will be released later this year!

This September AtGames will be releasing the Sega Genesis Flashback console, which features a bunch of improvements of the original console from 1989. Yes, you read that right, this new and improved retro console is just a few short months away! The system will have 85 games built in, including 7 different Sonic titles and the Mortal Kombat series. On top of this, and unlike the NES Classic, the system will also feature a cartridge slot where you can play majority of your original Genesis and Mega Drive games!

The Genesis Flashback will include two 2.4ghz wireless controllers, not infrared, however due to the standard Genesis ports, you will be able to use any existing wired controllers you may have kicking around. The system is set to look like the classic console, instead of making a completely different and customized console shell.

AtGames revealed the new features to expect stating that the Sega Genesis Flashback will “include 720p HDMI output, scan line filtering, and a save/pause/rewind feature for every game.” So far the company hasn’t released a price for the system yet, or what the quality of the built-in emulation will be, but maybe over the next few months they will.

Considering the NES Classic has been discontinued, at least fans can look forward to a new retro system in the coming months. And we’ll just have to wait and see if the SNES Classic will be made official in that time as well.

Are you excited for the return of the Sega Genesis? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates as they become available!

