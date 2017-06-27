PlayStation Store Mid-Year Sale – Save BIG on Shadow of Mordor, GTA V, Fallout & More

So Many Great Games and So Many Discounts

As if June didn’t bring enough deals to starve our wallets, the PlayStation Store has arrived with its Mid-Year Sale. Save big on great indies and plenty of triple-A titles. We’re talking massive savings! Here’s a look at what’s being discounted right now.

For the PlayStation 4, we have hard-hitting games like God of War 3 Remastered at the low, low price of $5.99. Then we have Fallout 4 for $22.49. Ironically less expensive than the Season Pass available at $37.49. Still a major price cut. And Far Cry 4 is $19.99 while the best Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag is $14.99. More triple-A titles await. And if you’ve finally decided to join the rest of the world in GTA V, you may do so for the price of $35.99. Find even more PS4 deals here.

If you have a PS3 and still haven’t played The Last of Us, the time has never been better now that it’s on sale for $5.99. For an even lower price, you can find the Jack and Daxter Collection for $4.99. Steals all around. Or, go back to the classic Shadow of the Colossus, in case you can’t wait for the remake; besides, it only costs $3.99 on the PS3. Find more PS3 deals here.

Notable titles for the PS Vita include Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma for $19.99 – a 50% price cut. Furthermore, the latest Berserk and the Band of the Hawk has been reduced to a $31.99 price point. Not bad for a game release on handheld and PS4. However, there are still cheaper titles like the entire God of War collection for $4.49. Many titles can be found for less than $5. Find your Vita deals here

PlayStation Store’s mid-year sale stretches 42 pages of discounts for PS4, PS3, and PS Vita, so we’re witnessing one of the biggest sales of the year. You have until July 11, 8 AM to take full advantage.

Happy shopping.