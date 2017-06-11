Stunning Ori and the Will of the Wisps Teaser Trailer Revealed at E3 2017

E3 2017: Ori and the Will of the Wisps Announced, Xbox One and Windows PC Exclusive

Ori and the Will of the Wisps, a sequel to indie hit Ori and the Blind Forest, has been announced at Microsoft’s E3 presser. Check out a trailer of the game here that shows off the game’s gorgeous settings in beautiful 4K.

Here’s Microsoft’s overview of the game:

Embark on an all new adventure to discover the mysteries beyond the forest of Nibel, uncover the hidden truths of those lost, and unravel Ori’s true destiny.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps will be released on Xbox One and Windows PC, and is a 4K UHD, Xbox One X Enhanced, and Xbox Play Anywhere title.

