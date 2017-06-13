Nintendo eShop Sale Going on Now – Save Big on a Bunch of Titles

Save Big on Mario, Zelda, Metroid, and More

We are within E3 and there’s no better way to celebrate a video game event than with video game deals. This is especially true for Nintendo, who had an exciting showcase with this year’s spotlight event. They’re paying attention to their fans and their franchises. And seizing control of the excitement, they’re hosting a new Nintendo eShop Sale. You can save up to 50% off on select titles.

Notable titles on sale are for the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS. One such is Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past – US$27.99/CA$34.99. Then there’s Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U which is $27.99 US/CA$45.49. And then we have Harvest Moon: Skytree Village US$14.99/CA$20.49. Better yet, there are more for Mario, Zelda, and Metroid.

A myriad of new titles were announced for the Nintendo Switch, alongside new previews, so the company’s catalog of exclusives is going to increase pretty soon. Nintendo doesn’t take discounts lightly, so now’s your chance enhance your library of video games. Sale ends June 20 at 8:59 a.m. PT / 11:59 a.m. ET. You can find the sale page right here.

Happy shopping.

