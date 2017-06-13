New Pokémon Game Confirmed for the Nintendo Switch at E3 Press Briefing

A New Pokémon Game Is Coming to the Nintendo Switch

Today, during Nintendo’s E3 press conference, they revealed that a new Pokémon game would be coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch!

Last month a rumor started swirling around that a new title for the popular series would be announced for the Nintendo Switch called Pokémon Stars. While this title was not announced during today’s press briefing, Pokemon Company President Tsunekazu Ishihara did reveal that a new title was in development by Game Freak for the Switch. He stated that this game will be a “core RPG.”

While little is known about the game at this point, including the release date, Ishihara did say that it “may not release for more than a year.” No word on a title as of yet, so the rumored Pokémon Stars could be the name..or not. We’ll just have to wait to find out!

In addition to the newest title in the works, Nintendo also revealed the new Metroid game and announced release dates for Super Mario Odyssey, as well as their new Yoshi and Kirby games! On top of that, gamers can expect two new DLC packs for the Legend of Zelda which were detailed and given a release date as well.