Microsoft Trademarks New Gaming Logo

Microsoft has filed a new trademark for a logo just a few days ahead of the unveiling of Project Scorpio at E3! So the question to be asked now: is this timing coincidental or is it a teaser for the upcoming Xbox console?

This logo seems to have perfect timing, and get this, it is an S! The logo was originally discovered by a NeoGAF user, along with a picture of it. According to the trademark filing this logo matches two classes: “Video game consoles for use with an external display screen or monitor; video game interactive remote control units,” as well as “Computer game software for use with personal computers and video game consoles.” You can check out the trademarked logo below.

Of course this does not make it entirely clear whether this trademark is related to Project Scorpio or whether it is something else completely. Last month Microsoft teased their Project Scorpio dev kit, and they are expected to reveal the final name, price, and design for their latest console. And who knows, maybe this console won’t even be called the Scorpio, it could just be the Xbox S.

If the past is any indication about whether this new logo is indeed for the Scorpio we need only look back last year when Microsoft filed a trademark for the name of the Surface PC which was leaked ahead of schedule as well. Only time will tell, and thankfully we don’t have to wait too long for confirmation from Microsoft with their Media Presser just days away.

