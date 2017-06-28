Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Update 1.2.0 Offers Some Worthwhile Game Changes

Some Improvements to One of the Best Games on the Nintendo Switch

And here we are with an update for what has become Nintendo’s best-selling game on the Switch. Even so, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe isn’t without some nicks in the design. Thus, here are some game fixes and changes.

Update 1.2.0 for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe helps players who fall behind in the race. In addition, Nintendo has added functionality to the Pikmin-themed amiibo. Now, anyone who uses it gets an in-game suit; one of the several changes you can find in the notes below:

Players can use Pikmin-themed amiibo to unlock a Pikmin Suit for the Mii driver.

Race rules and course name are now displayed on loading screens for online and wireless play, as well as Mario Kart TV.

Players who are behind in online matches will receive items geared toward catching up more frequently.

In online matches, no more than two Piranha Plants will be granted as items at the same time.

Controls are no longer unresponsive when the timer runs out when choosing a Mii racing suit for online matches.

When a player uses an item right after the Super Horn in online matches, that item will now remain available for other players.

Item wheel no longer spins continuously in online matches.

Online matches now end as intended 30 seconds after the first place racer finishes.

The Boomerang now returns to the first slot, if possible, after a player catches it.

Items shown in a player’s item slots now display correctly when holding an item behind them.

No longer possible to use an item after it has been used to block an attack.

Communication errors no longer occur frequently while spectating or after spectating online matches.

Just some changes here and there to make a great game even better. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available now for the Nintendo Switch. Check back for updates on games and Nintendo as they come our way. Until then,

Happy gaming.

