RUMOR – Life Is Strange Leaked Prequel Pictures Surface, Exposing New Project

Rumors Circulate around Life Is Strange Leaked Prequel Pictures, Exposing a New Project

While the sequel to Life Is Strange is officially in the works from DONTNOD, apparently a prequel has also been in development, with no mention at all of it from the studio. Well, these Life Is Strange leaked prequel pictures have surfaced, basically confirming this secret project is in full motion.

The images expose Chloe as the star as we get a first-hand look at the new environments and scenarios in the exposed concept art. One particular picture is rather intriguing though, with two characters underneath a bent tree set ablaze. What exactly is going on with the tree is completely ambiguous, leaving much to wonder about the significance of the image.

To add even more hype to the rumor train, Pain developer Idol Minds has rebranded as Deck Nine to work on a new narrative that involves a “critically acclaimed franchise.” This news came at the same time of the leaked images, so could the franchise they’re referring to be Life Is Strange? Only time will tell, as more information about their upcoming project will be revealed at E3 2017.

Check out the rest of the onslaught of leaked pictures below!

