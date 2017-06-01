God of War Composer to Headline BIG Festival 2017

God of War Composer “Gerard Marino” to Headline 2017 Brazilian Independent Games Festival

The trumpets of Mount Olympus will echo throughout the capital city of São Paulo! when Gerard Marino, the composer of the epic soundtrack for video game God of War will attend BIG Festival 2017, holding a special talk during BIG Business Forum, on June 28th, at 10am. The panel discussion named for the occasion “From DJ to God of War Music Composer: A talk with Gerard Marino” will be hosted by Brazilian game composer Antonio Teoli.

Gerard will give out hints on how to break into the musical world of video games, talk about his work and impressive professional history, which began as a nightclub DJ. BIG Festival 2017 takes place from June 24th to July 2nd, at Centro Cultural São Paulo, near Avenida Paulista, in Brazil’s largest city. Although the event is completely free for everyone, registration is required and can be found here.

Coming directly from Hollywood, Gerard Marino is a soundtrack composer for games, movies and TV series. One of his most important work was the epic soundtrack for the God of War series, especially for the original God of War, God of War II (and also God of War: Chains of Olympus, God of War: III, God of War: Ghost of Sparta). For his work in God of War II, Gerard was nominated for a BAFTA Award, the greatest honor delivered by the British film academy. Gerard scored the music of many other great titles such as Gun, Spider-Man: Edge of Time and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, by Activision.

The host of Gerard’s panel is Antonio Teoli, an award-winning Brazilian composer and sound designer, and a pioneer of the Brazilian games industry. Antonio is the creator of many soundtracks including Taikodom, Finding Monsters Adventures, Rock’n’Rails, Jelly Splash, and many more. Throughout his 15-year-long career, Teoli has composed music for more than 450 games, across several platforms, including PC, mobile, SEGA Mega Drive, SEGA Master System, and Virtual Reality. Teoli is currently working on the Brazilian game Dolmen and on another secret project, which details will be exclusively announced during the BIG Festival.

Antonio Teoli will also be running on June 30th, a workshop entitled “How to Compose Music for Games”. It is targeted at Professionals and aspiring musicians wanting to break into the video game industry. The activity is free of charge but registration is required since there are only 20 slots available. To register, participants can fill out the form below;

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScpHeMknkiTzHLg49hEwhGtvXpVXZ81NsZks-3LjhhXJVOqGg/viewform?usp=sf_link

