New Episode Prompto Gameplay Trailer Reveals Third-Person Shooting and Stealth Action

Square Enix has released a six-minute gameplay video of Final Fantasy XV‘s upcoming DLC chapter, Episode Prompto, which will explore the whereabouts of the photography-obsessed gunslinger during the original game when he went MIA. No price has been revealed yet for the extra chapter, but it’ll likely be the same price as the previous one at $4.99 or free if you’ve gotten the Season Pass.



The gameplay trailer below shows off Prompto roaming through a few tight corridors in some high-tech building. More importantly, the video shows us how the game’s third-person shooting that lets you target weak points too. You can even trigger a Vulnerable state in enemies. which in turn, lets you fire off a John Woo-looking Crackshot attack that does some critical damage.

In the video, Prompto has a baton for melee attacks and a revolver with infinite rounds. Those two weapons have attacks that play pretty close to the combat in the original game, but the game switches into third-person aiming when Prompto uses a side-arm. In the video, he can acquire side-arms like sub-machine guns and bazookas with limited ammo but seems to be able to hold only one at a time.

Like the original game, there are stealth sections here too where you can do a lethal sneak attack on enemies that also nets you their side-arm. Our fair-haired boy even snaps the neck of one of the robot guards and lets out an overly exuberant, “Yoink!” in case you forgot what a special character Prompto was.

This upcoming Episode Prompto will drop on June 27. I can only hope Episode Ignis will feature some sort of Cooking Mama mechanic when it gets revealed.