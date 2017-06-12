Dragon Quest XI Director Says Game Will Take About 50 Hours To Finish

And About 100 Hours for Players Who Seek to Finish All the Dragon Quest XI Side Quests

Got 50 hours to spare? Well, Dragon Quest XI: In Search of Departed Time earns its namesake with a pretty substantial playtime of 50 hours or so, according to its director, Takeshi Uchikawa, in an interview translated by Gematsu. The news broke when Uchikawa confirmed the news during a “mini stage” event at day two of the Dragon Quest XI “Countdown Carnival” in Fukuoka this past weekend.

However, the game will be closer to 100 hours for those looking to complete all the side content in the game. As someone who is still struggling to finish Persona 5, this lengthy game time frightens future me immensely.

The Dragon Quest festival also detailed one of the party members called, Silvia, who is pleasantly described as “making people around the world smile through his own performance.” His skills are very reminiscent of the Dancer class of the series, and he has a move called, “Hustle Dance” too.

Dragon Quest XI: In Search of Departed Time will launch for PlayStation 4 and 3DS (no official word for the Switch version) on July 29 in Japan, but no date yet for releases outside of Japan. With E3 2017 in play, hopefully, we’ll at least get a release window for the game.

