Detroit: Become Human Gets A Brand New Trailer Showing Off Playable Character Marcus

Detroit: Become Human Gets Lengthy Trailer at E3

During Sony’s E3 presser a brand new and very detailed trailer for Detroit: Become Human was revealed showing off more game than ever before, as well as a playable character and leader of the Android rebellion, Marcus.

From Quantic Dream, creators of Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls, Detroit: Become Human was first announced in October 2015 and has a very complicated script, which is why it’s been in development for quite some time! As we got to see in the long trailer shown off today, Jesse Williams is the actor behind the main character Marcus, which is exciting in it’s own right as well.

The game is set to revolve around a few different playable characters, each of which are androids. In addition to Marcus, these include Kara, and Conor. As it was hammered home in the trailer the characters fate is in the hands of you as the player, and the choices you make. It has been said that the story will lead to various different endings as well. Check out the following overview of the game:

“Enter a tense vision of future Detroit where humans and androids maintain a fragile co-existence and the decisions that you make build the story around you.Explore the numerous possible fates of each character and guide them through a branching narrative that forces them to confront complex personal dilemmas and ultimately question the very nature of their existence. Each decision you make drives the story ahead resulting in consequences both minor and catastrophic. A poorly judged situation could cost someone their life and no-one gets a second chance. Think carefully about the moves you make, stay alert and try to stay alive – the instinct to survive, after all, is what makes us human.”