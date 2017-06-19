Nintendo President Tells the Type Pokemon Game We’ll Get on Switch

New Nintendo Switch Game Will Certainly Not Be Magikarp Jump

Pokemon fans have been waiting for a mainline console title for decades. Therefore, you can imagine the surprise when Nintendo finally announced a new Pokemon title at E3 2017. What a day to behold. As far as Pokemon fans were concerned, Nintendo won at that point. Game Freak is developing the new Nintendo Switch title and, according to Reggie-fils Aime, it will be everything we want.

Exactly what kind of Pokemon game will it be, you ask? “Core Pokemon,” as Nintendo put it, could mean a number of things. But, according to a Bloomberg Tech reporter stationed in Japan, here’s what Nintendo America’s President had to say – The game will be “a traditional find, battle, train type experience.”

Thus, if players were worried about a Pokemon Stadium type of game, or anything less than the type of RPG we’ve come to expect in games like Sun and Moon, there’s no need to worry. We’re getting the traditional handheld experience but on console…which is now also handheld.

Our next stop before the arrival of Pokemon for Nintendo Switch is Pokemon Ultra Sun & Moon. That said, anything we hear about Pokemon heron will only build anticipation. Therefore, we should be hearing about the Nintendo Switch game before November. Check back for more news as it comes our way.

Are you glad that Pokemon on the Nintendo Switch will be another RPG experience? Feel free to drop a thought in the comments below.

Happy gaming.

