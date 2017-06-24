Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Launches on June 27 for PS4

No Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Needed

CoD players rejoice as you’ll no longer need to buy the Legacy Edition (or higher) of 2016’s Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare to enjoy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered. The remastered 2007 shooter will get a physical and digital release for PS4 on June 27 for $39.99, Activision revealed in a press release today. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered will also see an Xbox One and PC launch at a later date too. “With Modern Warfare Remastered, we’re able to relive our favorite campaign levels and multiplayer moments in full HD visuals and remastered audio,” said Brian Raffel, studio head of Raven Software. “No detail was too small, as the team pored over every aspect of development.”

Beyond that, Activision will be celebrating the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered standalone launch with a CoD event called, “Days of Summer.”

“The five-week community celebration begins June 27th and will feature a bevy of in-game giveaways, XP events and new playlists across multiple titles, including a new summer-themed map for Modern Warfare Remastered that will be available through the duration of the event, along with much more to be announced on Tuesday,” Activation writes.

One last tidbit is that this upcoming re-release of the remaster will not include the “Variety Map Pack” add-on which features four maps.

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE