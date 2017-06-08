Cinematic Trailer for Vampyr Presents Monster-Infested London

More of Vampyr to Be Revealed at E3

Dontnod Entertainment is gearing up for E3 2017, releasing their new bumper trailer for Vampyr. In this new footage, we receive a detailed look at flu-stricken London. Also, we are introduced to the Ascalon Club, a faction of wealthy vampires to be discovered in-game. You can view the trailer below:

As revealed in our previous coverage, Vampyr is a “semi-open” world where all player decisions matter. You are Dr. Jonathan Reid, a famous surgeon home from the Great War and recently turned into a vampire against your own will. As a doctor, you have taken an oath to save lives and take care of the sick. As a vampire, you are cursed to hunt those you vowed to heal.

We expect more gameplay to be showcased during E3’s conference. As of yet, we know there are at least three skill trees players can choose from. Each offers their own method of dispatching enemies. Additionally, every NPC offers a unique interaction in the world of Vampyr. Thus, the deaths of characters influence the overall make-up of the game as you progress. Keeping this in mind, the only way to level up is to drink the blood of humans. Therefore, Dontnod has purposefully left players with an in-game dilemma.

Here’s a brief overview of Vampyr’s Key Features:

Explore a darkly atmospheric early 20th century London.

Play a tormented and powerful Vampire learning the rules of your new condition. A man of science, a beast of the night: Your toughest battles will be within yourself.

Build your own combat style through a wide range of crafted weapons and powerful Vampire abilities to defeat a large and unique bestiary.

Choose your fate: moral choices will shape your story. How human could a Vampire be, when he must feed?

Vampyr is scheduled for release during fourth quarter 2017. While we’ve received substantial info on gameplay, E3 will likely provide more details on the story. So stay tuned for more of the latest coverage.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE: Press Release