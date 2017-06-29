Take Another Look At This Beautiful New Farming Sim

Gorgeous Farming Sim, Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles, Coming Next Month

We wrote about this curious gem a little while back, and now we finally have a release date. Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles will be coming to PC and PS4 on July 18th, 2017. Who’s ready to build a new life on a beautiful island?

To be fair, it’s not just farming you can do. There’s also fishing, brewing, crafting and cooking to be done. The island where all this takes place, Gemea, features eight different biomes to play around in. You’ve also got a pretty decent story hook, with a mystical cloud of murk threatening to swallow the whole island with despair and general grossness. Everything about the game which has thus far been showcased looks drenched in vibrant colours and honest-to-god whimsy, so there’s going to be a strong impetus to prevent the island from succumbing to grey and sadness.

On top of all the delicious work to be done, there’s a whole cast of locals whose lives you enrich through helping them out. The avatars you control look like children, so marriages are likely off the table. But in exchange, there’s exploring! Who doesn’t love finding scary and fun new places to get lost in? Check out the trailer below!

SOURCE: Press Release