Call of Duty “Days of Summer” Kicks Off: Gear, XP & a Discounted Map Pack

Five Weeks of Multiplayer Madness Across 3 Games

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered launches today as a standalone game, and Activision is celebrating. The “Days of Summer is finally here: new maps, gears, weapons, camo and more await in the next five weeks. If you can’t survive the heat, you can at least survive online multiplayer.

The “Days of Summer” event includes including Infinite Warfare, Modern Warfare Remastered, and Black Ops III. Along with new gear, camo, and maps, players will be able to bask in XP events. Here’s what each Call of Duty game has to offer:

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, beginning today through 10:00am August 1st PDT:

Playable Turista map

One free summer-themed supply drop each week by logging into the game every Monday

Two free in-game gifts each week by logging in every Wednesday and Friday

and New limited-time weapon camos, emblems, calling cards and other summer-themed items in loot pool

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, beginning today through 10:00am August 1st PDT:

Playable Beach Bog map – a daytime, beachside re-imagining of the original Bog map

Beachcomber Prop Hunt – a brand new, beach-themed take on the fan-favorite “Prop Hunt” mode

One free summer-themed supply drop each week by logging into the game each week

New limited-time weapon camos, emblems, calling cards and other summer-themed items in loot pool

Call of Duty: Black Ops III, beginning 10:00am July 11th through 10:00am August 1st PDT:

Playable Skyjacked, Gauntlet, Rise and Splash maps

New limited-time weapon camo and other summer-themed items in loot pool

And since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered is launching today on the PlayStation 4, Sony is discounting the Variety Map Pack. For one week only, you can find it in the PlayStation Store for $9.99 (PS Plus subscribers only).

Are you ready for a Call of Duty-filled Summer? Which title will you be playing? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE: Press Release