BioWare Reveals Sneak Peek at New IP Called Anthem at E3 2017

More Anthem Footage Will Be Shown at Microsoft’s E3 2017 Conference

Finally, all the rumors of BioWare Edmonton’s secret project codenamed, “Dylan”, gets vindicated today as a teaser trailer was released for BioWare’s new IP, Anthem at EA’s E3 2017 press conference.

Compared to Dragon Age and Mass Effect, this game does look sci-fi, but far dingier and dirtier. Humanity isn’t off exploring planets, instead, mankind looks to be on the defensive with plenty of shots of different power suits. Besides that, there was a huge wall shown too that protects a pocket of humanity from danger.

Best of all? There will be more of this game shown at Microsoft’s E3 2017 press conference as evidenced by the closing text of this sneak peak, which simply states, “Full Gameplay Reveal At Xbox E3 Briefing.”

It’s unclear yet whether Anthem will be an Xbox exclusive, but we’ll have more answers tomorrow.