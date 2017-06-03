Ayo: A Rain Tale Currently in Steam Greenlight

Ayo Reveals the Struggle for Clean Water Faced by Millions in Sub-Saharan Africa

For some people, clean water is a given. It pours out of your facets, it’s sold in stores, it’s a ubiquitous presence in everyday life. For others, clean water is a matter of life and death. Ayo: A Rain Tale is the story of one young girl’s quest for clean water in the sub-Saharan desert.

Currently in Steam Greenlight, A Rain Tale explores the physical and psychological dangers associated with this kind of journey. Along the way, Ayo encounters sand storms, ruthless beasts, a mysterious set of twins and and a savage bull named Ja Thunderstorm. The trip to the water source in question becomes more whimsical and full of magic as you progress. Although exaggerated, the game reflects the very real dangers involved in acquiring clean water for people living in sub-Saharan Africa.

Ghaith Fleifel, the game’s lead designer, hopes to raise greater awareness of this severe need facing so many people around the world. There are currently over 300 million people in sub-Saharan Africa without reliable access to drinking water. For most households in these affected areas, it’s the women and children who are tasked with travelling to the nearest water source. For Fleifel, “Ayo represents every child who courageously takes on the job of fetching water for their family.” Maybe these kids aren’t facing off against lava geysers and malevolent spirits, but it’s still a pretty tough job. You can vote for the game right now on Steam Greenlight. You can also check out the trailer embedded below.

SOURCE: Press Release