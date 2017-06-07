Atlus Brings Three Epic JRPGs to the West for Nintendo 3DS

Three Epic JRPGs Make Their Way to the West for Nintendo 3DS with Much Thanks to Atlus

Get ready for three epic JRPGs coming to the West! Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth, Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology, and Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux will be making their way overseas to the Americas for all-out questing mania for the Nintendo 3DS! You can go ahead and say goodbye to sleep.

Want to take a look at what’s in store? We’ve got the scoop on the upcoming games (along with their trailers) for you below!:

Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth is the fifth installment in an ongoing quest in the Etrian Odyssey series which will feature a brand new adventurer attempting to reach the top of the mighty Yggdrasil Tree to have their greatest wish fulfulled.

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology this expanded Nintendo 3DS port of the classic Radiant Historia game will have additional content including gameplay and storyline which will add a wonderful new air to the already marvelous JRPG experience through space and time.

Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux the United Nations responds to a spatial distortion in Antartica that’s filling the world with demons by attempting to stop the onslaught of torrential monsters directly at its source. New story content, additional endings, new dungeons, and more await in the return of this sci-fi adventure.

Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth is planned for a release in the fall of 2017, while Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology and Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux have plans to launch in early 2018.

Will you be grabbing copies of these awesome ports and sequels for the Nintendo 3DS? Let us know in the comments below!

SOURCE: Press Release