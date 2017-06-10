AtGames Will Release Atari Flashback 8 This September

The Retro Console Will Feature 120 Atari 2600 Games

While NES Classic Mini has been widely sought after and praised for collecting a bounty of NES greats, it’s far from the first console to do so. AtGames has been making similar throwback consoles bundled with games since 2001. Just yesterday, we reported that they would be making the Sega Genesis Flashback which collects Sega classics like Phantasy Star I – III, Mortal Kombat II – III, Mr.Balls, and many more. In addition to that, they are also dropping Atari Flashback 8 which collects up 120 Atari 2600 retro classics.

This old school console will have four versions which include a portable version too. First off, the vanilla version, Atari Flashback 8, comes with two wired controllers, 105 games, and a cheaper price too. The second version, Atari Flashback 8 Gold, is more premium as it will feature two 2.4 wireless controllers (with the option to plug in your own), 120 games, and a higher price too. The third version is called Atari Flashback 8 Gold Activision Edition and it will have 10 more games including the other Gold’s features. Both of these versions will have 720p HD output too. Lastly, the Atari Flashback Portable will have 70 games, SD Card Slot, and removable battery too.

No prices yet for these consoles, but we’ll get more information probably after the hype and high of E3 2017 has passed on.

