ARMS Producer Explains Inconceivable Lore behind the Game’s Quirk

Expect to Learn More about Nintendo’s New Game as Time Goes By

ARMS is out, has debuted as Nintendo’s first new fighting IP in a long time, and here’s what we know so far. It is a fun, over-the-shoulder, competitive game where for some reason people have arms crazier the wacky, waving, arm-flailing inflatable tube man. Now that the game is out, players are wondering if future content will help explain the backstory. Here’s what we learned.

Thanks to Glixel reaching out to ARMS producer Kosuke Yabuki, we got an answer to the question of future lore integration.

“We’re doing a bit of that right now,” confirmed Yabuki. “So far it’s only happening on Japanese social media, but it’s starting to provide some background on where the arm abilities come from, and we’ve started to talk about why people have stretchy arms in the game. That’s the kind of thing we’re creating to bring a greater sense of reality to the game. We’re hoping to do a lot more of that as time goes on.

Many games have their own way of telling a story.The name ‘Overwatch’ was dropped as an example. Understandably, the idea that floated was a story told through the level design or something of that nature. But judging by Nintendo’s social media campaign and the story hinted thus far, ARMS is literally the story of people who just woke up one day and had springs for arms.

However, going back to Yabuki’s exchange with Glixel, we received an answer that brought more clarity: “if you really want to know why they have stretchy arms? The real answer is: because Nintendo.”

Developer Masaaki Ishikawa then stepped in, saying the priority was to build a fun game where arms extend. He added that he wanted audiences to get a feel for the game at a glance. The characters were meant to be expressive. As for a backstory, he added, “We are preparing a proper background story though. Don’t worry.”

What are your thoughts on an elaborate backstory for the game? Do you feel it needs one or are you satisfied in simply punching people? Let us know in the comments below.

