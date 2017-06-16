Players can Switch Spider-Man Costumes in the Upcoming PS4 Game

More Costumes So Players Can Don Their Emblem of Choice

Sony showcased all-new Spider-Man gameplay footage during their E3 event, and fans noticed the new white emblem worn by the web-slinger. After players voiced concerns, Insomniac Games replied, “it’s explained in the game and has a purpose.”

The black spider logo is so ingrained in people’s brains that a sudden change seemed odd. But, we now know the alteration is part of the game’s narrative. Furthermore, developers confirmed that there will be alternate versions of the suit. We’re assuming at least one of those versions will stick to the costume synonymous with comics.

Yes — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 15, 2017

We don’t know exactly which suits will make an appearance, whether they’ll be nostalgic or completely original. However, Spiderman: Homecoming is releasing later this year; therefore, a Tom Holland version seems plausible. And this certainly wouldn’t be the first Spider-Man game to include alternate costumes. We saw it with The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2, along with games going all the way back to Super Nintendo.

As stated, Spider-Man will release for the PS4 and PS4 Pro at some point in 2018. Check back for more updates as they arrive. Until next time,

