Agents of Mayhem Pre-Order Bonus Announced: Johnny Gat

Third Street Saint Johnny Gat Returns in GameStop Exclusive Pre-Order

Yes you heard that one right, the legendary lovable gun-totting psychopath Johnny Gat of the Third Street Saints is making his return in Agents of Mayhem! Due to the events of the Saints Row: Gat out of Hell, those who died are no longer dead, leaving the most notorious Saint an opening to return to his hometown of Seoul.

Johnny Gat has been given a sleek new look to blend in with the art style of Agents of Mayhem but thankfully Daniel Dae Kim is returning once more to voice the legendary anti-hero of Third Street. Gat is known for his explosive attitude, penchant for violence, and quick witted potty mouth while always wearing his reflective purple shades.

As if Agents of Mayhem was not already reason enough to get this game, adding Johnny Gat to the roster is a sure-fire way to bring in those fans of the Saints who were on the fence as the only returning character announced prior was Pierce – whom the opening narrative of Saints the Third had said – “Who gives a !@#$ about Pierce?”

Johnny Gat is set to be an exclusive pre-order bonus for those purchasing Agents of Mayhem through GameStop, or pre-order on Steam. Gat will feature an exclusive unlock mission, a personal mission, and a variety of exclusive skins for characters, vehicles, and weapons.

Agents of Mayhem is a third person, open world game in which players will put together a team of three characters from a roster of twelve (Thirteen including Johnny Gat) with certain combinations unlocking bonus attacks and skills. Players will scour the city of Seoul in an effort to stop LEGION, the League of Evil Gentlemen Intent on Obliterating Nations, by matching their fire power and excessive violence with their own brand of excess with bullets, blades, explosions, and swearing. Agents of Mayhem is the spiritual successor to Saints Row and will be out on PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One on August 15th. For more information, check out their official website.

Source: Press Release.