Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Director Says More Remasters Unlikely

Director Points to Remakes as More Likely Than Remasters for Remaining Titles in the Catalogue

In a recent interview with the IB Times, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age director Takashi Katano discussed the possibility of other remasters following his current project. Katano dismissed the idea, pointing instead to full-fledged remakes as the more likely option.

According to Katano, “anything before the PS2 era is going to be quite difficult to do a modern remaster of to a suitable level of quality.” This means that games such as Final Fantasy 6, 8 and 9 are likely off the table in terms of getting a remaster on a modern console. However, Katano followed up with this by adding that a new version of another older Final Fantasy game is “far more likely to be a remake.” So it looks like The Zodia Age might be the last remaster we see from Square Enix for some time.

However! One could argue that this leaves the field open for full-blown remakes in the future. Square Enix is no stranger to revisiting older titles multiple times over. If remastering previous games isn’t an option, who’s to say we’re not due for a hot new version of Final Fantasy VI? Well, for starters, there’s not been a word about anything resembling this from anyone else at the Japanese gaming company. Still, there are already so many versions of Final Fantasy VI floating around for multiple systems. Why not make a brand new version for another generation of gamers?

