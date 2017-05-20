Share This

 

Xbox One Deals: Markdowns on Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, & Tons of Headsets

Xbox One Deals: Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, & Tons of Headsets On Sale

We’ve returned with our deals from Amazon for the Xbox One and have some killer deals in store for you! Featured for our Xbox One deals this time around are Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands at 25% off, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst at 27% off as well as Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Collector’s Edition at 68% off, and loads of headset for you to choose from. Of course, there are many more deals to look at so be sure to check out the full list below:

Ghost Recon Wildlands top screen, Xbox One deals

Xbox One Deals – Hardware:

 

Mirror's Edge Catalyst, Xbox One deals

 

Xbox One Deals – Games:

That’s it for our Xbox One deals this week! Be sure to check out our PS4 deals and upcoming Windows PC deals tomorrow as well.

Related Posts


PS4 Deals: Massive Savings on Mass Effect Andromeda, Overwatch, Final Fantasy XV & More

Titanfall 2 Drops to $20 on Amazon for a Limited Time

PC Game Deals: Civilization VI, Gaming Laptops and Accessories, and 50 More Deals

Xbox One Deals: Get Prey with Some Sweet Sades Headphones On Sale Right Now

PS4 Deals: Nier Automata, Uncharted 4, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare at Deep Discounts
Next
Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age Director Comments On Remaking Final Fantasy Games
Previous
Mysterious IP Hinted at Keynote from Bayonetta Developer