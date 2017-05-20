Xbox One Deals: Markdowns on Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, & Tons of Headsets

Xbox One Deals: Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, & Tons of Headsets On Sale
We’ve returned with our deals from Amazon for the Xbox One and have some killer deals in store for you! Featured for our Xbox One deals this time around are Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands at 25% off, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst at 27% off as well as Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Collector’s Edition at 68% off, and loads of headset for you to choose from. Of course, there are many more deals to look at so be sure to check out the full list below:
Xbox One Deals – Hardware:
- Sades SA938 Headset – $49.99 ($150.00 Off)
- Sades SA933 7.1 Surround Headset – $59.99 ($140.00 Off)
- Sades SA926 Headset – $59.99 ($100.00 Off)
- Sades 807 3.5mm Headset – $22.99 ($23.00 Off)
- Sades AW50 Headset – $29.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Sades 935 Headset – $39.99 ($60.00 Off)
- Razer Wildcat – eSports Customizable Premium Controller – $61 ($58.38 Off)
- Xbox Wireless Controller – Gears of War 4 JD Fenix Limited Edition – $49.99 ($25.00 Off)
- Turtle Beach – Stealth 420X+ Fully Wireless Gaming Headset – Superhuman Hearing – $ Save ($38.23 Off)
- Turtle Beach – Ear Force XO Seven Pro Premium Gaming Headset – Superhuman Hearing – $ ($69.66 Off)
- Sades Over-Ear Stereo Bass Gaming Headphone – $23.99 ($16.00 Off)
- Sades 810 Headset – $27.99 ($62.00 Off)
- Xbox One 1TB Console – Tom Clancy’s The Division Bundle – $ ($85.00 Off)
Xbox One Deals – Games:
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $ ($15.00 Off)
- Overwatch – Origins Edition – $ ($20.00 Off)
- For Honor – $ ($10.11 Off)
- Hitman The Complete First Season – $ ($20.00 Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda Deluxe – $49.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $ ($25.02 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – $ ($24.99 Off)
- Dishonored 2 – $ ($11.30 Off)
- Battlefield 1 – $ ($17.00 Off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – $38.99 ($21.00 Off)
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided – $ ($43.51 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $ ($26.87 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition – $ ($27.99 Off)
- Titanfall 2 – $ ($20.00 Off)
- Watch Dogs 2 – $ ($17.29 Off)
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $14.65 ($5.34 Off)
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Collector’s Edition – $ ($135.13 Off)
- Mafia III – $27 ($12.99 Off)
- Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition – $ ($21.15 Off)
- Destiny The Collection – $ ($17.00 Off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $ ($11.89 Off)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider – $49 ($13.50 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $ ($21.21 Off)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection – $ ($20.11 Off)
- Forza Horizon 2 – $18.25 ($31.74 Off)
- Guitar Hero Live Supreme Party 2 Edition Bundle – $ ($30.00 Off)
- XCOM 2 – $25 ($12.74 Off)
- NHL 17 – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- NBA 2K17 – $ ($30.00 Off)
- Dead Rising 4 – $ ($36.00 Off)
- Madden NFL 17 – $ ($14.06 Off)
- WWE 2K17 – $26.60 ($33.39 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians – $ ($20.04 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians Limited Edition – $ ($71.00 Off)
- BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND – $95 ($28.04 Off)
- BioShock: The Collection – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Just Dance 2017 – $ ($27.00 Off)
That’s it for our Xbox One deals this week! Be sure to check out our PS4 deals and upcoming Windows PC deals tomorrow as well.