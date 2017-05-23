Sony CEO Expects Profits Unseen in 20 Years Thanks to the PS4

The PlayStation 4’s Future Is Looking Bright

Speaking at their Tokyo headquarters on Tuesday, Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai delivered a talk on the future of the company. Because of his confidence in electronics entertainment, he declared Sony would see a higher profit of 500 billion Yen (4.5 Billion USD), which is a 73% surge over the course of the year. And this will be due, in no small part, to the PlayStation 4.

Looks like Sony is in for some major growth. From what we’ve gathered, the company hasn’t seen profits this high in 20 years. So what’s different this time? Apparently, Hirai basing his claim on the success of Sony’s “gaming and semiconductor businesses.”

Alongside the recovery of their television and mobile industries, Hirai forecasts major growth for gaming. Specifically, he says the PS4 will reach 78 million total units sold by March 2018. If that happens, it will be that much closer to surpassing the previous generation’s PS3 which totaled 83.8 million.

And because Sony is doing so well, the CEO says they’re taking steps to maintain that profitability: “We’ve never been able to maintain this level for multiple years. In order to do that, we can’t stay with the status quo, we need to take a new approach.”

However, Hirai declined to comment on whether anything like a new console was in development. If they are, we’re curious about whether it will come in the form of the “Sony Switch,” a portable console the company patented some time back.

Sony’s highest profit was 525 billion yen back in 1997, and we look forward to what they do next to maintain the success of PS4 and their gaming business in general. Let’s start with E3 2017. Until then and beyond, be sure to check back for more news and updates.

And let us know your thoughts on the success of the PlayStation 4. If it’s driving Sony’s success this far, we can only imagine how it will improve.

Happy gaming.

