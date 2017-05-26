Share This

 

PS4 Deals This Week: Injustice 2, Dead Or Alive Xtreme 3 Fortune At Sweet Low Prices

PS4 Deals: Big Savings on Injustice 2, Dead Or Alive Xtreme 3 Fortune, Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition

The weekend is finally upon us and here we have compiled the best deals Amazon has to offer for the Playstation 4. This weekend we have we have Injustice 2 currently at $51.89, $8.10 off regular price. Looking something a little different? We also have  Dead Or Alive Xtreme 3 Fortune at 43% off, Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition at 50% off, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided at 72% off. That’s not all though, be sure to check out the rest of the games on sale below!

injustice 2 feature review

 

While this may be the end for this list, check back later this weekend for our Xbox One and Windows game deals as well!

Related Posts


Gears of War, Halo Wars, and More Xbox One Deals on Amazon – up to 81% Off

Red Dead Redemption 2 Pre-Orders Are Out of Stock Again

PC Game Deals: Massive Savings on Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, Tons of Gaming Mice, & Headsets

Xbox One Deals: Markdowns on Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, & Tons of Headsets

PS4 Deals: Massive Savings on Mass Effect Andromeda, Overwatch, Final Fantasy XV & More
Next
Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Brings an All-new Trailer and Details
Previous
Far Cry 5 Trailer Finally Revealed, and It’s All Kinds of Violent