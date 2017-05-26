PS4 Deals This Week: Injustice 2, Dead Or Alive Xtreme 3 Fortune At Sweet Low Prices

PS4 Deals: Big Savings on Injustice 2, Dead Or Alive Xtreme 3 Fortune, Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition
The weekend is finally upon us and here we have compiled the best deals Amazon has to offer for the Playstation 4. This weekend we have we have Injustice 2 currently at $51.89, $8.10 off regular price. Looking something a little different? We also have Dead Or Alive Xtreme 3 Fortune at 43% off, Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition at 50% off, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided at 72% off. That’s not all though, be sure to check out the rest of the games on sale below!
- Injustice 2 Standard Edition – $51.89 ($8.10 Off)
- Overwatch – Origins Edition – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Minecraft – $ ($5.00 Off)
- Dead Or Alive Xtreme 3 Fortune – $ ($65.19 Off)
- Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 Fortune – $ ($62.97 Off)
- Batman The Telltale Series – $16 ($5.83 Off)
- Tales of Berseria – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Toukiden 2 – $ ($18.29 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $ ($15.00 Off)
- Vikings Wolves of Midgard – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- For Honor Deluxe Edition – $ ($13.91 Off)
- Fallout 4 – $ ($9.00 Off)
- Star Ocean Integrity and Faithlessness – $ ($10.72 Off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard- $ ($11.69 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare – $ ($31.59 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition – $ ($26.11 Off)
- Mafia III – $ ($10.00 Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $ ($20.03 Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda Deluxe– $49.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Titanfall 2 – $($17.49 Off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition – $19.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Battlefield 1 Early Enlister Deluxe Edition – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Standard Edition – $32.99 ($27.00 Off)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $31.67 ($28.32 Off)
- PlayStation 4 Camera – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Bioshock: The Collection – $99 ($30.00 Off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $ ($43.00 Off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $99 ($10.00 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $ ($26.73 Off)
- PSVR Battlezone – $31.99 ($28.00 Off)
- PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset – $72.00 ($27.99 Off)
- Dragon Quest Builders – $ ($16.20 Off)
- XCOM 2 – $ ($12.99 Off)
- Skyrim Special Edition – $29.44 ($30.55 Off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – $ ($10.70 Off)
- Nyko Dualshock 4 Keyboard – $16.90 ($18.09 Off)
- World of Final Fantasy – $ ($14.71 Off)
- Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition – $30.95 ($19.96 Off)
- NBA 2K17 – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- WWE 2K17 – $9 ($30.00 Off)
- Madden NFL 17 – $ ($14.21 Off)
- NHL 17 – $95 ($10.04 Off)
- Need for Speed: Rivals – $18.14 ($21.85 Off)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – $ 99 ($10.00 Off)
- DualShock 4 Controller – $43.90 ($16.09 Off)
- DualShock 4 Controller – Magma Red – $99 ($18.00 Off)
- Destiny The Collection – $40.25 ($19.74 Off)
- Doom Collector’s Edition – $ ($66.68 Off)
- Guilty Gear Xrd-Revelator – $99 ($32.00 Off)
- Exist Archive The Other Side of the Sky – $30.49 ($29.50 Off)
- Blueloong 10 Ft. Tangle-Free Controller Charging Cable – $9.99 ($20.00 Off)
- SKmoon PS4 Console Stand, Disk Storage & Dual Controller Charger – $26.99 ($33.00 Off)
- Mega Dream Dual USB Charging Docking Station $15.99 ($6.60 Off)
- Turtle Beach Ear Force Stealth 400 Wireless Gaming Headset – $77.99 ($21.96 Off)
While this may be the end for this list, check back later this weekend for our Xbox One and Windows game deals as well!