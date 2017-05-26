Overwatch Loot Box Game Possibly Getting Switched up Due to Upset Fans

The Overwatch Loot Box Game Is Possibly Getting Switched up Due to Upset Fans

Although the Overwatch Anniversary content is certainly a sight to see (and own if you’re lucky enough), there’s been a bit of an outcry from players that are trying to obtain the special, one-year celebration items. Fans insist that the current Overwatch loot box game isn’t fair, and they’re not being rewarded properly for their time and money.

In the words of Redditor bystander007 said:

“Event Loot Boxes, right now, are not good enough. They guarantee only one event related item and more often than not you’ll get a duplicate. Why is this a problem? Those who drop $40+ on the event are not adequately rewarded for supporting the game. Someone could buy 100 Loot Boxes and still not unlock all items related just to this one event.

No one is saying Blizzard is a bad company. They’re awesome. Overwatch is an awesome game. We get awesome DLC’s for free. And there’s plenty of awesome events to keep us playing. That said, Event Loot Boxes specifically need to drop more… well… “Event” unlocks. That’s just the truth. I understand some believe this will undermine the uniqueness of Event Unlocks. My response is no, it won’t. Event Unlocks are unique because you played the event, the quantity of event unlocks you own does not affect your prestige. These unlocks are rewards for simply playing.”

With loot boxes being a driving, addictive force behind the game, of course, the Overwatch devs are watching threads like this with interest. Loot Boxes also generate a large chunk of Blizzard’s transactions, allowing Overwatch to appear at the top of the digital revenue charts across all platforms, so this is no concern to be taken lightly.

Overwatch Director Jeff Kaplan posted to the forums – “I just wanted to acknowledge that we’ve been following the threads about the loot box rewards as they pertain to the anniversary events, other events and loot boxes in general. The feedback and suggestions have been helpful to us. We had a really great discussion yesterday about the feedback we’ve been hearing this week. While I don’t have any immediate action items to report, I thought it was important for you to know that we are listening.”

Fans have been giving the Overwatch team a number of their own suggestions on how to improve the loot box situation. These suggestions include everything from adopting Heroes of the Storm’s loot box system to double to awarded currency for duplicate items, forcing event loot boxes to award at least two event items, to even suggesting that they’d be way less upset if the items weren’t bound to being available for a limited time, since not everyone has time to sit around on the game and enjoy the hustle of grinding for everything they want within a three-week timeframe.

Are you getting the items you want this event season? What are some loot box concerns you have? How would you suggest Blizzard fix their Overwatch loot box game situation? Let us know in the comments below!

SOURCE 1

SOURCE 2