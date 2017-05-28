Rumors Circulate – Nintendo Switch Production Targets 18 Million Units by March 2018

In a report released from Financial Times, apparently, Nintendo Switch production targets 18 million units by as early as March 2018. Although access to the Financial Times requires a paid subscription, NintendoEverything unveiled the mask to report in on the video game rumor, giving outsiders a bit more of an inside look at the metrics.

According to the Financial Times, Nintendo is in full force, with increasing production of Nintendo’s latest console. The outlet is reporting in on information that they obtained from “people close to the company.” Although it’s skeptical how reliable those anonymous sources are, it’s very apparent that Nintendo is being met with a higher demand than it can fulfill.

Prior reporting states that Nintendo was estimating 10 million units by the end of March 2018 but, as reported by Financial Times, the number is creeping on hitting double the forecasted production with Nintendo “now targeting Switch hardware production of 18m units for the 12 months ending March 2018.”

Again, how reliable these sources are when it comes to the Nintendo Switch production numbers, we have no idea, but Nintendo is definitely denying an increase of production “to that level,” having already determined a production forecast for the fiscal year.

What are your thoughts on these rumors? Do you think Nintendo needs to pump up the production levels for the Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments below!

