Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle’s Keyart and Release Date Leaked

The Game Is Scheduled for a Fall 2017 Release

Earlier this year, more details began to emerge on a story that Laura K. Dale broke last year about an upcoming RPG game that featured a crossover between Mario and Rabbids characters. First off, it’s called Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle which gives the Ubisoft’s Rabbids character equal billing as the iconic Mario characters. The image below was reported first by WWG after confirming with their sources after Ubisoft accidentally posted a cropped pic of the Rabbids character in Princess Peach’s outfit on their Twitter and quickly deleted it.

As noted before, the image itself confirms plenty of leaked info on the game including the character line-up and the sci-fi gadgetry. Mario swaps out turtles and hammers for a Mega Man-looking blaster with a Chomper decal. Beyond that, there’s also been a second big leak by Nintendo World Report about slides on the oncoming game that reveals some hot information including its scheduled release date.



While the marketing language permeates these slides, it’s interesting to see how the devs are viewing the characters. Princess Peach as a badass and Yoshi as an explosive hothead? The classic Nintendo heroes will be getting some new characteristics to match the tone of the game. Not much to say about the Rabbids character except the Mario-ish one which wins ’cause of the Randy Savage callback.



The tone sounds like it’ll be featuring the classic Mario & Luigi RPG whacky humor, though the slide above hints at pushing the bar. Beyond that, the sci-fi weapons get another shout-out once again.



It’s starting to get interesting here as gameplay details emerge. Of course, I wouldn’t say these are set in stone, but if the game is keeping to its upcoming 2017 release date, then a lot of these details can be taken as truths. Matching with another WWG article earlier this year, Tuttorio will guide the characters as opposed to giving full control over the characters when exploring. Another interesting thing to note is that there will be multiplayer co-op in its battle, which isn’t the first turn-based RPG to do so, but it’ll be interesting to see how that feature will work too.



Yikes, feel a bit sad for Nintendo and Ubisoft here as we see their marketing plans for the game. But, it looks like there will be some hands-on at the upcoming E3 2017 where it’s set to have its official reveal.

Lastly, the game gets a release date, its engine, and it’s apparently 20-hours long. All of those are pretty hard-hitting info if nothing changes. I also believe Tuttorio is at the bottom right of the box art too.

It’ll be interesting to see if Nintendo or Ubisoft will react to this huge leak as E3 2017 draws closer.

