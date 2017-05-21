Humble Store Hosting a Ubisoft Spring Sale Now With up to 75% off

Ubisoft Spring Sale Live on the Humble Store Now

Last week we told you about the announcement of three upcoming Ubisoft titles: a new Assassin’s Creed game, Far Cry 5 and The Crew 2 and now there is more good news for Ubisoft fans! Today the Humble Store has a Spring sale featuring a multitude of Ubisoft titles. If you’re hoping to find some of your favourites, they could be up to 75 % off!

This Ubisoft Spring sale doesn’t just offer some older games, but also some very popular and new ones like Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, For Honor, Watch Dogs 2 and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. On top of this, there are many season passes and extra DLC content for more titles like Tom Clancy’s The Division. Just as a reminder, the prices shown are in USD. You can check out the list of games on sale below.

Ubisoft Spring Sale Titles

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon – $47.99

For Honor – $47.99

Watch Dogs 2 – $35.39

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – $19.99

South Park: The Stick of Truth – $7.49

Tom Clancy’s The Division – $24.99

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – $9.99

Far Cry 4 $14.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition – $44.99

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition – $29.99

Watch Dogs – $8.99

Far Cry 3 Deluxe Edition – $7.49

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition – $29.99

Watch Dogs Complete Edition – $14.99

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate -$19.99

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Deluxe Edition – $14.99

Assassin’s Creed Unity – $19.99

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist – $10.19

Far Cry Primal Digital Apex Edition – $27.49

Far Cry Primal Standard Edition – $24.99

Assassin’s Creed III: Deluxe Edition – $16.99

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition – $34.99

Far Cry 3 – $4.99

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon – $5.09

The Crew – $14.99

Anno 2205 Ultimate Edition – $24.99

Rayman Legends – $14.99

Assassin’s Creed III – $6.79

Tom Clancy’s The Division season Pass – $19.99

Assassin’s Creed Revelations – $6.79

Valiant Hearts: The Great War – $7.49

Assassin’s Creed 2 Deluxe Edition – $6.79

For Honor Gold Edition – $79.99

The Crew Season Pass – $9.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Season Pass Year 2 – $20.99

Trials Fusion – $6.79

Assassin’s Creed Rogue – $9.99

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD – $6.79

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood Deluxe – $10.19

Steep – $29.99

Trials Fusion: The Awesome MAX Edition – $13.59

For Honor Deluxe Edition – $55.99

ZOMBI – $9.99

From Dust – $7.49

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Gold Edition – $79.99

Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition – $58.99

Might & Magic Heroes VI: Complete Edition – $10.19

Far Cry 4 Season Pass – $14.99

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry – $5.09

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China – $4.99

Watch Dogs Season Pass – $9.99

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – $6.79

Might & Magic Heroes VII Deluxe Edition – $16.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition – $55.99

Trackmania Turbo – $19.99

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Season Pass – $9.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 – $3.39

Anno 2205 – $19.99

Might & Magic Heroes VII Complete Edition – $16.99

The Crew Calling All Units – $14.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Underground – $7.49

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy – $12.49

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier – $6.79

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Complete Edition – $60.29

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Season Pass – $14.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Survival – $7.49

Trials Fusion: Season Pass – $6.79

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Deluxe Edition – $6.79

Might & Magic X Legacy – $12.49

Steep Gold Edition – $39.99

Anno 2205 Season Pass – $9.99

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia – $4.99

Assassin’s Creed Rogue – Templar Legacy Pack – $3.49

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India – $4.99

Assassin’s Creed Revelations Gold Edition – $10.19

For Honor Season Pass – $39.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas – $3.39

Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition – $41.29

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – The Dreadful Crimes – $2.49

Far Cry 4 – Valley of the Yetis – $7.49

Trials Fusion: Awesome Level MAX – $3.39

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory – $3.39

Tom Clancy’s The Division Streets of New York Outfit – $7.49

Watch Dogs 2 Season Pass – $29.99

Assassin’s Creed III Season Pass – $10.19

Might and Magic: Heroes VII – Trial by Fire – $14.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Military Specialists Outfits Pack – $2.49

Tom Clancy’s EndWar – $3.39

Tom Clancy’s The Division Marine Forces Pack – $2.49

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent – $3.39

Trials Fusion Welcome to the Abyss – $1.69

UNO – $4.99

The Crew Ultimate Edition – $29.99

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack The Ripper – $7.49

Tom Clancy’s The Division Frontline Outfits Pack – $2.49

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Ash Watch Dogs set – $3.49

Champions of Anteria – $11.99

TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON – $7.49

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Kapkan’s Assassin’s – $3.49

Trials Fusion: Riders of the Rustlands – $1.69

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell – $3.39

I Am Alive – $7.49

Far Cry 4 – Hurk Deluxe Pack – $3.74

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Ops Icon Charm Bundle – $4.99

Just dance 2017 – $24.99

Far Cry 4 – Escape From Durgesh Prison – $4.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Frost The Division Set – $3.49

Trials Fusion Empire of the Sky – $1.69

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – The Last Maharaja – $3.49

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Upper east Side Outfit Pack – $2.49

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Fuze Ghost Recon Set – $3.49

Call of Juarez Gunslinger + Far Cry 3 – Blood Dragon – $12.49

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Streets of London Pack – $3.49

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Victorian Legends Pack – $2.49

Anno 2205: Tundra – $5.99

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Time Saver: Technology Pack – $0.99

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Time Saver: Resource Pack – $0.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Smoke Bushido Set – $3.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Castle Blood Dragon – $3.49

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Steampunk Pack – $2.49

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Racer 23 Bundle – $3.49

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Racer FBI Swat Pack – $3.49

Anno 2205: Frontiers – $5.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division Sports Fan Outfits Pack – $2.49

Might & Magic: Heroes VI – Shades of Darkness – $5.09

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Last Stand – $7.49

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – British Racer Pack – $3.49

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Blitz Bushido Set – $3.99

Anno 2205: Orbit – $5.99

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Time Saver: Collectibles Pack – $0.49

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Time Saver: Activities Pack – $0.49

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Racer GSG9 Pack – $3.49

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – USA Racer Pack – $3.49

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Tachanka Bushido Set – $3.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Rook The Crew Set – $3.49

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Canadian racer Pack – $3.49

Might & Magic Heroes VI – Gold Edition – $6.79

Far Cry 4 – Overrun – $2.49

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Pulse Bushido Set – $3.99

Trials Fusion Fire in the Deep – $1.69

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Let it Snow Pack – $3.49

Flashback – $4.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Bandit Football Helmet – $2.49

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Castle Football Helmet – $2.49

Watch Dogs 2 – T-Bone Content Bundle – $4.12

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Parade Pack – $3.49

Trials Fusion After he Incident – $1.69

Trials Fusion Fault One Zero – $1.69

Be sure to get in on the action, for the Spring Sale only lasts until next Thursday, May 25th at 10 am PST.

SOURCE