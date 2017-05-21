Share This

 

Humble Store Hosting a Ubisoft Spring Sale Now With up to 75% off

Ubisoft Spring Sale Live on the Humble Store Now

Last week we told you about the announcement of three upcoming Ubisoft titles: a new Assassin’s Creed game, Far Cry 5 and The Crew 2 and now there is more good news for Ubisoft fans! Today the Humble Store has a Spring sale featuring a multitude of Ubisoft titles. If you’re hoping to find some of your favourites, they could be up to 75 % off!

Ubisoft Characters Feature

This Ubisoft Spring sale doesn’t just offer some older games, but also some very popular and new ones like Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, For Honor, Watch Dogs 2 and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. On top of this, there are many season passes and extra DLC content for more titles like Tom Clancy’s The Division. Just as a reminder, the prices shown are in USD. You can check out the list of games on sale below.

Ubisoft Spring Sale Titles

  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon – $47.99
  • For Honor – $47.99
  • Watch Dogs 2 – $35.39
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – $19.99
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth – $7.49
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division – $24.99
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – $9.99
  • Far Cry 4 $14.99
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition – $44.99
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition – $29.99
  • Watch Dogs – $8.99
  • Far Cry 3 Deluxe Edition – $7.49
  • Far Cry 4 Gold Edition – $29.99
  • Watch Dogs Complete Edition – $14.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate -$19.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Deluxe Edition – $14.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity – $19.99
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist – $10.19
  • Far Cry Primal Digital Apex Edition – $27.49
  • Far Cry Primal Standard Edition – $24.99
  • Assassin’s Creed III: Deluxe Edition – $16.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition – $34.99
  • Far Cry 3  – $4.99
  • Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon – $5.09
  • The Crew – $14.99
  • Anno 2205 Ultimate Edition – $24.99
  • Rayman Legends – $14.99
  • Assassin’s Creed III – $6.79
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division season Pass – $19.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Revelations – $6.79
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War – $7.49
  • Assassin’s Creed 2 Deluxe Edition – $6.79
  • For Honor Gold Edition – $79.99
  • The Crew Season Pass – $9.99
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Season Pass Year 2 – $20.99
  • Trials Fusion – $6.79
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue – $9.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD – $6.79
  • Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood Deluxe – $10.19
  • Steep – $29.99

Steep Beta Top Screen

  • Trials Fusion: The Awesome MAX Edition – $13.59
  • For Honor Deluxe Edition – $55.99
  • ZOMBI – $9.99
  • From Dust – $7.49
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Gold Edition – $79.99
  • Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition – $58.99
  • Might & Magic Heroes VI: Complete Edition – $10.19
  • Far Cry 4 Season Pass – $14.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry – $5.09
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China – $4.99
  • Watch Dogs Season Pass – $9.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – $6.79
  • Might & Magic Heroes VII Deluxe Edition – $16.99
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition – $55.99
  • Trackmania Turbo – $19.99
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Season Pass – $9.99
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 – $3.39
  • Anno 2205 – $19.99
  • Might & Magic Heroes VII Complete Edition – $16.99
  • The Crew Calling All Units – $14.99
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division – Underground – $7.49
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy – $12.49
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier – $6.79
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Complete Edition – $60.29
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Season Pass – $14.99
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division – Survival – $7.49
  • Trials Fusion: Season Pass – $6.79
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Deluxe Edition – $6.79
  • Might & Magic X Legacy – $12.49
  • Steep Gold Edition – $39.99
  • Anno 2205 Season Pass – $9.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia – $4.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue – Templar Legacy Pack – $3.49
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India – $4.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Revelations Gold Edition – $10.19
  • For Honor Season Pass – $39.99
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas – $3.39
  • Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition – $41.29

watch dogs 2 top-screen

  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – The Dreadful Crimes – $2.49
  • Far Cry 4 – Valley of the Yetis – $7.49
  • Trials Fusion: Awesome Level MAX – $3.39
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory – $3.39
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Streets of New York Outfit – $7.49
  • Watch Dogs 2 Season Pass – $29.99
  • Assassin’s Creed III Season Pass – $10.19
  • Might and Magic: Heroes VII – Trial by Fire – $14.99
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division – Military Specialists Outfits Pack – $2.49
  • Tom Clancy’s EndWar – $3.39
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Marine Forces Pack – $2.49
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent – $3.39
  • Trials Fusion Welcome to the Abyss – $1.69
  • UNO – $4.99
  • The Crew Ultimate Edition – $29.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack The Ripper – $7.49
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Frontline Outfits Pack – $2.49
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Ash Watch Dogs set – $3.49
  • Champions of Anteria – $11.99
  • TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON – $7.49
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Kapkan’s Assassin’s – $3.49
  • Trials Fusion: Riders of the Rustlands – $1.69
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell – $3.39
  • I Am Alive – $7.49
  • Far Cry 4 – Hurk Deluxe Pack – $3.74
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Ops Icon Charm Bundle – $4.99
  • Just dance 2017 – $24.99
  • Far Cry 4 – Escape From Durgesh Prison – $4.99
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Frost The Division Set – $3.49
  • Trials Fusion Empire of the Sky – $1.69
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – The Last Maharaja – $3.49
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division – Upper east Side Outfit Pack – $2.49
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Fuze Ghost Recon Set – $3.49
  • Call of Juarez Gunslinger + Far Cry 3 – Blood Dragon – $12.49
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Streets of London Pack – $3.49
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Victorian Legends Pack – $2.49
  • Anno 2205: Tundra – $5.99

AC-Rogue Xbox 360 Backwards Compatible

  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Time Saver: Technology Pack – $0.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Time Saver: Resource Pack – $0.99
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Smoke Bushido Set – $3.99
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Castle Blood Dragon – $3.49
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Steampunk Pack – $2.49
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Racer 23 Bundle – $3.49
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Racer FBI Swat Pack – $3.49
  • Anno 2205: Frontiers – $5.99
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Sports Fan Outfits Pack – $2.49
  • Might & Magic: Heroes VI – Shades of Darkness – $5.09
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division – Last Stand – $7.49
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – British Racer Pack – $3.49
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Blitz Bushido Set – $3.99
  • Anno 2205: Orbit – $5.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Time Saver: Collectibles Pack – $0.49
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Time Saver: Activities Pack – $0.49
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Racer GSG9 Pack – $3.49
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – USA Racer Pack – $3.49
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Tachanka Bushido Set – $3.99
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Rook The Crew Set – $3.49
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Canadian racer Pack – $3.49
  • Might & Magic Heroes VI – Gold Edition – $6.79
  • Far Cry 4 – Overrun – $2.49
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Pulse Bushido Set – $3.99
  • Trials Fusion Fire in the Deep – $1.69
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division – Let it Snow Pack – $3.49
  • Flashback – $4.99
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Bandit Football Helmet – $2.49
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Castle Football Helmet – $2.49
  • Watch Dogs 2 – T-Bone Content Bundle – $4.12
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division – Parade Pack – $3.49
  • Trials Fusion After he Incident – $1.69
  • Trials Fusion Fault One Zero – $1.69

Be sure to get in on the action, for the Spring Sale only lasts until next Thursday, May 25th at 10 am PST.

