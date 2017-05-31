Halo-Inspired and Visually Stunning ‘Gunheart’ is a New VR Contender

VR Just Got Better with this Latest Shooter

From start-up developer Drifter Entertainment comes a new Action/Shooter powered by Unreal Engine 4. Gunheart is a virtual reality title designed to take full advantage of motion controls and 3D space.

This Summer, players can experience Gunheart with Oculus Rift, HTC Vice, and PSVR. Furthermore, you can play with a buddy. The game allows co-op with up to 3 players in polished, sci-fi frontiers, offering some of the best VR graphics since Farpoint. As a result, players immerse themselves in a war against aliens and rival factions.

Drifter’s graphic polish is inspired by the Halo and Gears of War franchises. And if you saw the new trailer, it’s reminiscent of Destiny. You launch into the galaxy as an armor-swapping gunner. With different weapons, different worlds, and fast-paced action like a blockbuster movie, Gunheart proves one of a kind; moreover, the game was built from the ground up. And it’s thanks to the direction of three industry veterans. Among them is former Lead Engineer of Epic Games, Ray Davis.

“We’ve set out to create a game that we can’t wait to play ourselves, utilizing all that VR has to offer and expanding on traditional gameplay mechanics with seamless teleportation and co-op strategy,” Davis said in a press release. “We hope people will have as much fun playing Gunheart as we’ve had building it.”

Additionally, Gunheart is convenient in how it lets you teleport from location to location. Weapons can be held in either hand, allowing a seamless transition from ranged tactics to melee combat. Your skills in the game may simply be reflected by your ability in the real word. Therefore, you can expect a bit of a workout.

While we still lack an exact release date for Gunheart, we know it’s scheduled for release this Summer. If you’d like to learn more about Drifter Entertainment and their new VR title, you can visit them at https://www.driftervr.com/. While we wait, feel free to let us know your thoughts on Gunheart. Comment down below.

About Drifter Entertainment

Drifter Entertainment is a new start-up in the VR space formed by three veterans of the games industry. Each of the founders have spent years building the platforms that make AR and VR possible and now they’re channeling that passion and experience into making some of the best damn VR games in the world. Ray Davis served as General Manager at Epic Games, leading engineering on Gears of War 1 and 2, overseeing the launch and growth of Unreal Engine 4 and Epic’s VR initiatives, including the acclaimed VR shooter Bullet Train. Kenneth Scott is an art director with 20 years of game development experience on games like Quake3, Doom3 and the Halo franchise, as well as time working at Oculus. Brian Murphy has spent the last decade working as designer and creative director for Microsoft Studios, taking several major platforms and games from incubation all the way to final product, including Xbox One, Microsoft HoloLens and Xbox Kinect.

SOURCE: Press Release