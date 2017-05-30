The Genital Jousting Wet Hot Summer Update Is a Throbbing Orgy of New Content

Indie devs over at Free Lives have teamed up with game label Devolver Digital once again to release the ‘Wet Hot Summer Update’ for the ultimate multiplayer schlong ’em up Genital Jousting on Steam Early Access! The Genital Jousting Wet Hot Summer Update is a throbbing orgy of a game party, bringing new content by the load-full!

The update includes six fantastic new party modes, five stylish new outfits, and a literal buttload of fun for up to eight players to enjoy. The genital activities can be enjoyed both locally and online, to tangle with friends in modes like Sexy Car Wash, VolleyBalls, Get Pumped, and Spa Day!

In celebration of nearly 200,000 copies of Genital Jousting being purchased since its launch late last year, Free Lives is holding a Genital Jousting Fan Art contest! Longtime fans and newcomers alike are welcome to join in on the sketchy activities and submit their original artwork from now through July. The winning pieces will be featured in the game via the Genital Jousting Fan Art Gallery and Steam trading cards.

Devolver Digital CFO Fork Parker proclaims – “Genital Jousting has exceeded all sales forecasts and expectations which, if we’re being honest, were all at zero. But like my grandmother always said, people love them some penises and buttholes.”

SOURCE: Press Release