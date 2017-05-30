Share This

 

Genital Jousting Wet Hot Summer Update Is a Throbbing Orgy of New Content

The Genital Jousting Wet Hot Summer Update Is a Throbbing Orgy of New Content

Indie devs over at Free Lives have teamed up with game label Devolver Digital once again to release the ‘Wet Hot Summer Update’ for the ultimate multiplayer schlong ’em up Genital Jousting on Steam Early Access! The Genital Jousting Wet Hot Summer Update is a throbbing orgy of a game party, bringing new content by the load-full!

Genital Jousting Wet Hot Summer Update Genital Jousting ins2

The update includes six fantastic new party modes, five stylish new outfits, and a literal buttload of fun for up to eight players to enjoy. The genital activities can be enjoyed both locally and online, to tangle with friends in modes like Sexy Car Wash, VolleyBalls, Get Pumped, and Spa Day!

In celebration of nearly 200,000 copies of Genital Jousting being purchased since its launch late last year, Free Lives is holding a Genital Jousting Fan Art contest! Longtime fans and newcomers alike are welcome to join in on the sketchy activities and submit their original artwork from now through July. The winning pieces will be featured in the game via the Genital Jousting Fan Art Gallery and Steam trading cards.

Devolver Digital CFO Fork Parker proclaims – “Genital Jousting has exceeded all sales forecasts and expectations which, if we’re being honest, were all at zero. But like my grandmother always said, people love them some penises and buttholes.”

SOURCE: Press Release

  • Gregory Rossatafari

    lmaoooo your articles are Litttttt! your grandma seems cool XD

Related Posts


Get the Rime Deluxe Soundtrack – Now Available on Amazon

Friday the 13th: The Game – Kickstarter Backers Give Devs Hell over Early Access Release

Grand Theft Auto 2 Inspired Game Geneshift Launches on Steam Early Access

Pounce into Cat Quest on PlayStation 4 and Steam This Summer

Skylar & Plux: Adventure on Clover Island Review – 90s Buddy Platforming Done… So-So
Next
Will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Be a Standalone Title?
Previous
War Historian Says Call of Duty WW2 May Be a Blessing