The Destiny 2 PC Version Is Not a Console Port of the Game

Bungie Talks About the Destiny 2 PC Version, Describing the Work Put into It and Elaborating That the Game Is Not a Console Port

The Destiny series will be making its way to Windows PC platforms, and Bungie opens up a bit about the making of the Destiny 2 PC version, and how the game is not a console port. When Destiny 2 launches on September 8th, it’ll be the franchise’s big debut into the world of PC games, and Bungie has been pouring hours upon hours of effort into its creation.

Starting with Halo for Xbox, Bungie has grown their excellent titles one by one, and moving on to the Destiny series has been no exception. Bungie speaks about making both extreme amounts of progress and history with Destiny 2. While they’ve previously limited their beast of a game to PS4 and Xbox One, recreating it for PC simply by porting the title is not a satisfactory compromise for the studio.

David Shaw, Bungie PC lead, had this to say about the tedious work and improvements that they’ve made to Destiny 2‘s brilliant new PC version, highlighting some of the most That’s why Bungie PC lead David Shaw spoke about the improvements they’ve made to Destiny 2 on PC, and went into specifics regarding some of those changes in a discussion with PCGamer:

“We have done a ton of work. One of the key factors we looked at when coming to PC is that we don’t want anybody looking at the game as a console port. Yeah, Bungie has a long history in console. People seem to love the console games. We wanted to make sure that it feels like a PC game, it plays like a PC game.

We’ve gone and changed things, like if you were to compare side-by-side screenshots, you’ll find that the reticle is slightly below center on consoles. It’s dead center on the PC. One of the things we found in development is that we were kind of chasing the mouse because of the way our recoil model works, so we’ve adjusted that. We’ve done a ton of work to try and make [the PC version] feel and play like a great PC shooter.”

Bungie is committed to making a content-rich world for their PC players, will you be diving into it? Destiny 2 will be making its way to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 8th. Let us know what version you’ll be picking up in the comments below!

