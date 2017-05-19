Steam Is Letting You Play Infinite Warfare for Free This Weekend

Additionally, Infinite Warfare Will Be Available at a Discount

With Call of Duty: WW2 arriving later this year, we’re going to see major shifts in player activity. So before things change up, many players are going to want to get as much playtime as possible with previous games. To that end, Steam is letting players play free this weekend.

Multiple COD titles are releasing new content in this year, so Steam is letting players download Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and try out it’s multiplayer. Simply visit the Steam page, download, and try it out for yourself. After that, anyone who wants to buy can take advantage of Steam’s current franchise sale. Infinite Warfare is currently 50% off. The same is true of earlier COD titles.

Since Black Ops III is also 50% off, it offers players the opportunity to purchase the base game if they really want to play the new Zombie Chronicles DLC. Currently, the purchase of both would be equal the game’s original retail value.

Will you be downloading Infinite Warfare this weekend? Comment down below. If you have already played the game, you can always playtest Overwatch, which will also be free this weekend.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE