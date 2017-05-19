Bandai Namco Blasts through with Chroma Squad for PS4, Xbox One, and Mobile

Bandai Namco Blasts through with Chroma Squad for next Gen Consoles and Mobile Devices

Bandai Namco proudly presents their zany homage to Saban’s Power Rangers with Chroma Squad, out now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and both Android and iOS mobile devices. In the Ranger-inspired game, players can cast and direct their ideal superheroes while helping their actors live out their Power Ranger fantasies so they can quit their day jobs. Because, you know, what better way to show respect for the Rangers than training others to be TV superstars as well?

This tactical RPG features nostalgic sprite-based graphics and presents the story in a comical and quirky Tokusatsu-style, which is known for making its appearance in classic live action Japanese sci-fi films and TV shows. Players will eventually be able to take their team of give stunt-actors-turned-Rangers and eventually run their own TV production studio, customize their team, and teach them how to get down and dirty in turn-based battles in order to provide the perfect material for their television audiences.

Chroma Squad is already available on Steam, but now can be picked up for $14.99 digitally for PlayStation 4 on the PlayStation Network, Xbox One on the Xbox Games Store, and on Android and iOS mobile devices on Google Play and the Apple App Store respectively.

SOURCE: Press Release