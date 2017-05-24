Arms File Size Revealed, Is Pretty Dang Reasonable

Arms File Size Reveals High Punch-Per-Gigabyte Ratio for Nintendo’s Newest Fighter

The Arms file size has been revealed, and it’s not that big! Given the game’s terrific graphics, the size of the game is downright impressive. How big, exactly? Why, a mere 2.2 GB!

For reference, the average save file for the Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft is 2 GB. File sizes on the Switch are all over the place. Games like Fast RMX ring in at a mere 900 MB, while Dragon Quest Heroes I+II needs a whopping 32 GB worth of space.

It seems like companies are able to optimize their games in such a way that file sizes don’t have to be a problem. This process has its limits, of course. Breath of the Wild still takes up 13 GB worth of room, even with all of Nintendo’s R&D muscle keeping things trim. Third-party titles like Dragon Quest are likely going to be a problem going forward, especially if they’re designed for other systems. Gamers looking to minimize their memory expansion costs may have to reserve the Switch for console exclusives, first-party titles and indie games.

