Arms File Size Revealed, Is Pretty Dang Reasonable

Arms File Size Reveals High Punch-Per-Gigabyte Ratio for Nintendo’s Newest Fighter

The Arms file size┬áhas been revealed, and it’s not that big! Given the game’s terrific graphics, the size of the game is downright impressive. How big, exactly? Why, a mere 2.2 GB!

For reference, the average save file for the Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft is 2 GB. File sizes on the Switch are all over the place. Games like Fast RMX ring in at a mere 900 MB, while Dragon Quest Heroes I+II needs a whopping 32 GB worth of space.

It seems like companies are able to optimize their games in such a way that file sizes don’t have to be a problem. This process has its limits, of course. Breath of the Wild still takes up 13 GB worth of room, even with all of Nintendo’s R&D muscle keeping things trim. Third-party titles like Dragon Quest are likely going to be a problem going forward, especially if they’re designed for other systems. Gamers looking to minimize their memory expansion costs may have to reserve the Switch for console exclusives, first-party titles and indie games.

